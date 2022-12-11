A 25-year-old man was found bleeding outside a building

NewsLocalA 25-year-old man was found bleeding outside a building

Police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old person as part of an investigation into a case of causing injury and bodily harm.

Specifically, at around 21.50 on Saturday night, a tip-off was received about an injured person outside an establishment in Larnaca. Members of the Police went to the scene, where they found a man bleeding.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital, where he was found to have a number of injuries to various parts of his body and underwent surgery.

From tests conducted, it was determined that he is a 25-year-old man, and his injury appears to have occurred in the stairwell of the apartment building where he resides in Larnaca.

The 25-year-old’s state of health is judged by the treating doctors to be serious but stable.

During the investigation of the case, testimony against a 29-year-old man emerged. The man was arrested this morning on a court warrant and was taken into custody to facilitate interrogations.

The Larnaca CID is continuing its investigations.

