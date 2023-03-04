A 17-year-old arrested for drugs

Late last night, members of the anti-drug squad YKAN (Larnaca Police Station) found a car parked on a road in the Larnaca district with three persons.

The car’s driver was a 17-year-old man and as passengers, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, all from Larnaca.

In a body search carried out on the 17-year-old, 12 nylon packets containing cannabis weighing 22 grams, three nylon packets containing cocaine weighing 10 grams, a precision scale, and a sum of money were found in his waist bag. The 17-year-old was arrested.

A search of both the car and the other two persons followed but nothing was found.

The 17-year-old was taken to the YKAN offices for further investigations, while the other two persons were called for questioning.

During the interrogation, the 17-year-old allegedly admitted to committing the offenses and made some claims which are being investigated.

The 28-year-old and the 21-year-old were released.

At the conclusion of the examinations, the 17-year-old was released without charge pending scientific tests.

The YKAN (Larnaca Branch) continues the investigations.