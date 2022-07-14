94% of Cypriots believe corruption is a given

According to a Eurobarometer survey that the European Commission released, 94% of Cypriots believe that corruption is widespread, with political parties and the health care system seen as particularly vulnerable to abusing their power.

Cyprus’s percentage was the second highest rate in the EU, after Greece’s 98 percent, which even though considerably higher that the EU27 average of 68 percent, was one percentage point down on the 2019 survey.

Furthermore, respondents in Cyprus tended to point to political parties first when asked about specific stakeholders, with the healthcare system being second, and officials issuing building permits third.