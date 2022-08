Eurostat data for 2021 shows that Cyprus is among the EU member-states with the highest percentage of citizens using the Internet for their information from news sites.

More specifically, 89% of EU citizens aged 16-74 stated that they used the Internet at least once during the three months prior to the research. Some 72% of this category stated they used the Internet to get news through news sites.

In Cyprus those reading news online were 89%, the sixth highest ration among the EU member-states.