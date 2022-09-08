New 88-million-euro motorway to improve accessibility to mountains

The contract signing ceremony for the construction of the Astromeritis–Evrychou motorway, which will cost 88,627,630 euros, took place today at the Presidential Palace, in the presence of President Anastasiades.

During the ceremony, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works, Yiannis Karousos, said “this is a much expected project that the local authorities and the society of mountainous Nicosia had been waiting for decades.” He added that “it is a project that will improve the connectivity and accessibility of the mountainous areas with the urban center, will increase road safety, will decrease the duration of trips, and will contribute to the implementation of the national strategy in mountainous areas.”

The current Astromeritis-Evrychou road will remain in operation even after the motorway’s construction. The new project is scheduled to begin immediately and will last for 36 months.