84-year-old who killed wife with hammer sentenced to 7 years in prison

The Limassol Assizes Court sentenced an 84-year-old man who in June 2022 murdered his wife, to seven years in prison for homicide.

The verdict noted that the killing occurred without any motive and the defendant did not show any remorse.

The Court, however, ordered a reduced sentence after taking into consideration that the man voluntarily admitted his guilt, as well as his age, health problems and that he had no previous criminal record.

The incident took place on the morning of June 6, 2022. In his voluntary testimony, the man said that after waking up, he and his wife started arguing after the 82-year-old woman asked him for money to go to the grocery store and later called him “cheap.”

After the verbal exchange, he went to their house’s storage room, picked up a hammer and started hitting her repeatedly on the head in their backyard, where the woman had been hanging their washed clothes to dry.