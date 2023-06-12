82-year-old man who shot alleged home intruder taken into custody

Limassol District Court on Monday ordered an 82-year-old man to remain in custody for five days to facilitate investigations into a case of attempted murder.

The man used a shotgun to fire at a 67-year-old who he allegedly found on his property stealing cables on Sunday evening in Alassa, Limassol.

He said he had fired his shotgun in the air, but the alleged intruder is hospitalised with a shot in the back.

Doctors said the 67-year-old man’s health condition is critical.

According to philenews, the 82-year-old had fallen victim to house intrusion again, two days ago.

