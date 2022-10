Members of the Anti-Drug Squad (Ykan) on Tuesday arrested a 78-year-old in connection with possession of cannabis.

According to a police announcement, members of the force searched the man’s house with a warrant after receiving a tip linking the 78-year-old with drug possession.

In the house, they found two plastic bags with cannabis, as well as two plants in pots in the yard of the residence.

The 78-year-old is currently detained, while members of Ykan in Larnaca are investigating the case.