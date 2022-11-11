NewsLocal770 Ukrainian refugees granted protection status in Cyprus in September

770 Ukrainian refugees granted protection status in Cyprus in September

A total of 770 Ukrainian citizens were granted temporary protection status in Cyprus in September, according to data released by Eurostat.

The data also show that most temporary protection permits in Cyprus were granted in April (2,740), in May (3,170) and in June (2,140).

Poland granted the highest number of temporary protection statuses to Ukrainians (53,545) followed by Germany (51,980), Romania (9,715), Spain (5,745) and Ireland (4,925).

Poland is the country that reported the highest number of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection, since the start of the war, with a total of 1.4 million, followed by Germany (813,725 Ukrainian beneficiaries), Spain (145,825) and Bulgaria (134,790).

Compared with the population of each Member State, the highest ratio of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection in September 2022 per thousand inhabitants was recorded in Estonia (1.8 granted temporary protection per thousand inhabitants), followed by Poland (1.4) and Lithuania, Latvia and Ireland (all 1.0).

The majority of Ukrainians granted temporary protection were females, including girls.

After the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the EU activated a Temporary Protection Directive offering those fleeing the war a legal status and protection across the EU, with rights to accommodation, education, and healthcare, as well as to access to work.

More than 9,000 Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Cyprus

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit
3,625 new COVID-19 infections this week, 10 deaths

