70 year old arrested for child sexual abuse pornography

A Europol alert lead to the arrest of a 70 year old man in Cyprus for uploading child sexual abuse material through an internet application account.

Following a search of his Limassol home by Electronic Crime squad members, two laptops, a tablet and a mobile phone were confiscated for forensic analysis.

The man, remanded in custody by the Assize Court in Limassol, admitted to all offences as authorities continue their investigation, focusing on possible accomplices and recipients of the sexual abuse pornographic material.