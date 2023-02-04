NewsLocal70 year old arrested for child sexual abuse pornography

70 year old arrested for child sexual abuse pornography

Sexual Abuse
Sexual Abuse

 

A Europol alert lead to the arrest of a 70 year old man in Cyprus for uploading child sexual abuse material through an internet application account.

Following a search of his Limassol home by Electronic Crime squad members, two laptops, a tablet and a mobile phone were confiscated  for forensic analysis.

The man, remanded in custody by the Assize Court in Limassol, admitted to all offences as authorities continue their investigation, focusing on possible accomplices and recipients of the sexual abuse pornographic material.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Police offer safe passage to desperate parents taking sick baby to hospital

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros