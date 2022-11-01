NewsLocal70 more arrest warrants for Pournara unrest

70 more arrest warrants for Pournara unrest

Cache 728x3000 Analog Medium 1583894 2195515 28102022
Cache 728x3000 Analog Medium 1583894 2195515 28102022

An additional 70 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the unrest at the Pournara migrant reception centre, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Friday, October 28. According to witnesses, the unrest started after Nigerian and Congolese people who live in the camp, disagreed as to whose turn was to charge their mobile phone and started fighting.

During the unrest, two people were injured and a fire broke out burning around 15 tents. Residents in the camp fled to escape, carrying their belongings.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that those involved in the riot will be deported.

Pournara has been housing well over its 1,000-person capacity. Officials say that Cyprus struggles to cope with an influx of asylum seekers.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Electricity prices up by 32% in Cyprus in first half of 2022 -Eurostat
Next article
Tourists injured after safari jeep falls off cliff (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros