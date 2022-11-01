70 more arrest warrants for Pournara unrest

An additional 70 arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the unrest at the Pournara migrant reception centre, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Friday, October 28. According to witnesses, the unrest started after Nigerian and Congolese people who live in the camp, disagreed as to whose turn was to charge their mobile phone and started fighting.

During the unrest, two people were injured and a fire broke out burning around 15 tents. Residents in the camp fled to escape, carrying their belongings.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that those involved in the riot will be deported.

Pournara has been housing well over its 1,000-person capacity. Officials say that Cyprus struggles to cope with an influx of asylum seekers.