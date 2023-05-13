7 million public bus passenger moves in Nicosia last year

A rise in the use of public transport over the past year in Nicosia, is making authorities hopeful that more Cypriots will be taking advantage of added routes, even though conditions, particularly at certain stations, leaves a lot to be desired.

Around seven million people took various bus routes in the capital in 2022, with much greater demand for early morning-0530 to 730 and late afternoon-1400 to 1700- services, in line with employees’ working hours.

Withstanding improved numbers, Philenews has been the recipient of numerous complaints on the level of services as well as the cost, with single ticket prices rising from 1.5 to 2 euro each, as well as delays in reaching destinations.

A senior Transport Ministry official commented that passenger cost is significantly lower when they use a monthly card for limitless routes, priced at 40 euro or a rechargable card for 5, topping it up with the amount they want. The cost will then be reduced to 1.5 euro.

He also pointed to the availability of other time related cards, such as daily, weekly and yearly.

Pupils, students and soldiers can travel at reduced prices with a bus card, while pensioners get a half price ticket. Low pension earners and holders of European disability cards can travel free of charge.

The Alambra-Nicosia General Hospital-Solomou square route was one of the most popular, clocking 770 thousand total passenger movements.