The Police request information that might help find HEMRYK GREDA, 63, from Poland, who has been missing from the residence that is hosting him in Limassol since 17/7/2022.

Hemryk is 1.80, heavily-built, with black hair and has tattoos at his back and abdomen.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and sandals.

Anyone with any information should communicate with the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or with the nearest Police Station, or with the Citizen Line at 1460.