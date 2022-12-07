62-year-old woman dies in Limassol collision with drunk driver

NewsLocal62-year-old woman dies in Limassol collision with drunk driver

A 62-year-old woman from Hungary died in a traffic collision in Limassol on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 1 am, a vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Russian with a 27-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat, collided with the car of the 62-year-old at the junction on the Panayioti Tsaggari street traffic lights.

Police said that the 35-year-old entered Panayioti Tsaggari street from Vasileos Georgiou street, driving eastwards and violently crashed into the woman’s car who had entered the street, driving westwards.

The woman was fatally injured from the collision.

After untrapping the 65-year-old from her car, authorities transported her to Limassol General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman sitting on the passenger seat in the 35-year-old’s car sustained minor injuries.

The driver tested positive for alcohol measuring at 58mg and 47mg at a second test.

He was arrested and is detained at Limassol Central Police Station.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
