58-year-old arrested for causing injury

The Police yesterday arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with the investigation of a case regarding causing injury and public insult.

According to a complaint filed by a 34-year-old, on 26 July, while he had stopped at a road in Paphos, he received threats by the 58-year-old, who also seems to have attacked him with a knife, injuring his hand. The 34-year-old went to the Paphos General Hospital where he had stitches to his left hand.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 58-year-old who was found and arrested yesterday. Following a search of his car a small quantity of cannabis was found.

Investigations continue.

