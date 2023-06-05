58 summer schools from 26 June until 28 July

This year, 58 schools will operate as summer schools, covering all provinces.

The Ministry of Education has announced that of these, 37 are primary schools and 21 are kindergartens, with the operation starting on June 26 and ending on July 28.

According to a statement, taking into account the needs of the society the Ministry has expanded the Summer Primary Schools program, both regarding the number of units and their operating hours by extending the hours until 16:00.

In addition, for the third time this year, during the operation of the summer schools, the Greek language learning program will continue to be offered to children with an immigrant background. Children of refugees from Ukraine will also be able to participate in the above program this year.

The Summer Primary Schools are free of charge to all children, with parents contributing financially only to cover the cost of feeding the children who chose to attend the afternoon zone.

The curriculum of these schools includes creative activities such as: visual expression, music, theatre, physical education, life education with themes related to the summer season, indoor and outdoor games, puppet theatre, reading/library, etc. and will employ teachers of primary, pre-primary and special education. A number of school chaperones/assistants will also be employed to meet the needs of Special Education children.