560 suicides recorded in Cyprus between 2004-2020

There were 560 recorded suicides in Cyprus between 2004-2020, data presented by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela show.

The figures were presented to the House of Representatives in response to a question by Movement of Ecologists – Citizens Cooperation MP Charalambos Theopemptou.

According to the data, the cases concern 452 men and 108 women.

Commenting on philenews, Theopemptou expressed his concern regarding the number of suicides in Cyprus and said that there are gaps in state policy regarding prevention. “Measures must be taken and plans implemented to prevent suicides,” he said.

Theopemptou added that he sent a letter to the chair of the House Health Committee, Efthymios Diplaros, urging him to push forward with the matter.

The MP added that recently he attended a seminar presented by Dr Adamos Hadjipanayis, president of the European Academy of Paediatrics which introduced a suicide prevention test, expressing the opinion that the test should become an essential tool for paediatrics.

Furthermore, through an announcement, the Movement of Ecologists – Citizens Cooperation said that the state does not do enough to care for people facing mental health issues. “It is time to find a medical and scientific way to identify and protect victims as soon as possible,” the party said.

