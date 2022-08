The Police are looking for Michalis Athanasiou, resident of Limassol, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. Athanasiou is wanted for acts intended to cause serious bodily harm, assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of drugs, committed at Limassol on 5 August 2022.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.