52-year-old in jail for causing death of woman in accident

The Larnaca District Court today sentenced a 52-year-old woman to 12 months in jail, six penalty points and no driving license for 18 months after her release from jail. The woman was found guilty in a case regarding causing death due to a dangerous action. She was also sentenced to pay 300 euros as fine for driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is reminded that on 11 July 2019, while the 52-year-old was driving her vehicle at the old Kornos-Kofinou road, she hit and fatally injured a 68-year-old woman.

The 52-year-old tested positive to alcohol. She was found to be more than twice the legal limit for alcohol, with 47μg%, rather than 22μg%.