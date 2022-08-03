NewsLocal52-year-old in jail for causing death of woman in accident

52-year-old in jail for causing death of woman in accident

The Larnaca District Court today sentenced a 52-year-old woman to 12 months in jail, six penalty points and no driving license for 18 months after her release from jail. The woman was found guilty in a case regarding causing death due to a dangerous action. She was also sentenced to pay 300 euros as fine for driving under the influence of alcohol.

It is reminded that on 11 July 2019, while the 52-year-old was driving her vehicle at the old Kornos-Kofinou road, she hit and fatally injured a 68-year-old woman.

The 52-year-old tested positive to alcohol. She was found to be more than twice the legal limit for alcohol, with 47μg%, rather than 22μg%.

By gavriella
Previous articleChina conducts military drills near Taiwan as Pelosi meets president Tsai

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros