Burglars got away with 45 thousand euro in jewellery and five thousand in cash from a private residence in the Akoursos area, off the Peyia municipality.

The owner of the villa told police that her home was broken into on Saturday, with the perpetrators leaving unnoticed.

Peyia police station officers who examined the scene, established that the burglars got in through a window. They collected various evidence, as they investigate, with Pafos CID assisting.