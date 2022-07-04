4th dose of vaccine against Covid-19 protects from serious illness

Elena Panagiotopoulou, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services at the Health Ministry, said the forth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 protects from serious illness but not from the infection from the virus.

Speaking on state broadcaster, she even said that medical officials are thinking of making the 4th does available also to people younger than 60. She added that by the end of July, Cyprus will receive an American vaccine for prevention from the illness.

Regarding monkeypox, she asked the public not to be concerned because, as she said, this is not very contagious.