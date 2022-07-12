4th dose of the vaccine prevents serious illness up to 80%

Christos Petrou, associate professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, underlined the importance of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid to people over 60 and to the vulnerable groups.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Christos Petrou said that only 15% of the population had the forth dose of the vaccine in Cyprus and added that according to data, the forth dose of the vaccine prevents serious illness up to 80%.

Regarding the new vaccines, Christos Petrou said that the companies are trying to create “bivalent vaccines” which will protect from the mutations of Omicron and noted that the bivalent vaccines are expected in mid-fall.