494 urban and rural fires in July in Cyprus

In only one month, during July 2022, 494 cases of fire have been recorded, increasing the total since the beginning of the year to 3,897. As spokesman of the Fire Service Andreas Kettis said, the majority of these fires are due to human activity. He appealed to the people to be alert and inform the authorities if they see anything.

More specifically, out of the 494 fires in July, 306 broke out in the country and 188 in urban areas. Last July, there were 24 more fires, reaching a total of 518. More fires were recorded in Nicosia, then Limassol and Paphos.

He repeated that 93% of the fires are due to indifference, carelessness, ignorance or arson, noting that our actions can have consequences on everyone and appealed to the people to love our land.

