48th Christodoula March takes place Sunday

The assurance that the Government will continue to be present in the longest-running campaign for the alleviation of human suffering on cancer-related issues, supporting the efforts of the Cyprus Cancer Society, was given on Sunday by the President of the Republic, Nicos Christodoulides, declaring the start of the 48th Christodoula March in Nicosia, in front of the “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre.

The Cyprus Cancer Society and the Bank of Cyprus, under the motto “Be there”, organized the Christodoula March today for the 48th year, signaling that they will stand by patients with cancer experience and by the health professionals who tirelessly provide care.

The Christodoula March took place in all cities, while in Nicosia, the march was kicked off by the President of the Republic, in the presence of the European Union Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakidou, the Ministers of Transport, Defence and Health, the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, the Chief of the National Guard, party leaders, and representatives, MPs, Mayors and a large number of people.