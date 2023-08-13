44 forecast tomorrow and another extreme temperature warning

Yet another orange warning is on the way tomorrow, as the Met Office has forecast a high of 44 inland, with conditions made worse by a layer of dust persisting in the atmosphere, with high concentrations at intervals.

So fine and hot on the second day of a mini heatwave, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds, light to moderate force three to four, later turning moderate force four and locally strong force five, over slight seas in western and northern coastal regions and calm to slight in the south and east.

Temperatures will rise to 44 degrees Celsius inland, 37 on the east and south coastal regions, 34 in the west and north, with 35 on the mountains.

Extreme temperatures will persist through to Thursday, though slughtly dropping on Tuesday and stabilising significantly higher the seasonal average.

The public has been advised to take protective measures and not venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary for those suffering from long term conditions.

The fire service is on red alert, increasing patrols particularly in forested areas.