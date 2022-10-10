43-year-old bites policeman during drug arrest

NewsLocal43-year-old bites policeman during drug arrest

Police on Sunday arrested two persons, aged 43 and 34, in connection with a case of possession of drugs with intent to supply, as well as money laundering.

During a search on the basis of a warrant yesterday afternoon, at the flat where the 43-year-old woman and the 34-year-old man live, members of the anti-drug squad (Ykan) found and confiscated various packages of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as 735 euros in cash, and a cheque for 760 euros.

Police said that during the search the woman attacked and bit a member of the force.

The two suspects have been arrested and the Limassol branch of YKAN continues the investigation.

