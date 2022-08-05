NewsLocal43-year-old accused of racism appears in Court again

43-year-old accused of racism appears in Court again

Racism
Racism

The 43-year-old Greek Cypriot man seen in a video verbally and physically abusing a Congolese woman, who was holding a baby in her arms, appeared again before the Larnaca district court. The man is facing charges of violence against a woman and of racism.

During the process activists with placards were protesting against the attack.

Ξανά ενώπιον Δικαστηρίου ο 43χρονος για το ρατσιστικό επεισόδιο

The accused’s lawyer raised an issue of his client’s fair trial due to the publicity of the whole issue and the statements made in public by state officials, a position rejected by the counsel for the prosecution.

The court will announce its decision on 8 August.

Until then, the accused will remain free under the same restraining orders, meaning his name has been included in the stop list, he has signed a 20,000-euro guarantee and has to appear at a Police Station once a week to sign.

By gavriella
Previous articleConcern in Dali regarding the transfer of the asphalt factory
Next articleTwo arrested for taking suitcases full of devices to Menogia (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros