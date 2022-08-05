43-year-old accused of racism appears in Court again

The 43-year-old Greek Cypriot man seen in a video verbally and physically abusing a Congolese woman, who was holding a baby in her arms, appeared again before the Larnaca district court. The man is facing charges of violence against a woman and of racism.

During the process activists with placards were protesting against the attack.

The accused’s lawyer raised an issue of his client’s fair trial due to the publicity of the whole issue and the statements made in public by state officials, a position rejected by the counsel for the prosecution.

The court will announce its decision on 8 August.

Until then, the accused will remain free under the same restraining orders, meaning his name has been included in the stop list, he has signed a 20,000-euro guarantee and has to appear at a Police Station once a week to sign.