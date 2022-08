The Police are requesting information about Claudio Ferreira Estima, 41, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since Tuesday 16 August in the morning.

The man is 1.85, strong with short black hair and has tattoos on his head and his whole body. He was last seen in a brown trouser, black T-shirt, black cardigan and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.