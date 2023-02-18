NewsLocal40-year-old woman dead after giving birth; baby saved

40-year-old woman dead after giving birth; baby saved

The Police are investigating the sudden death of a 40-year-old woman who was admitted to a private maternity clinic on Thursday to give birth and eventually died after complications.

Following her death, her family immediately filed a complaint with the Nicosia CID where statements were taken to establish the circumstances under which the woman died.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old woman went to a clinic in Nicosia to give birth to her second child, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

During the delivery process, the woman reportedly had complications and bleeding. The doctors managed to save the child, while the mother, due to her condition, was deemed necessary to be transferred immediately to a private hospital.

Upon her admission to the hospital and due to the bleeding, a blood transfusion was requested. However, by the time this was done, the 40-year-old who was in a critical condition, passed away.

Following the tragic incident, her relatives filed a complaint with the Health Ministry, and the police were also involved in the case to investigate the circumstances under which the unfortunate woman died.

By gavriella
