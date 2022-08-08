Woman, 40, arrested driving seven times above alcohol legal limit

A 40-year-old woman on Sunday was arrested after police realized she was driving while being seven times over the island’s alcohol limit and also tested positive to narcotics.

This is what police in coastal Paralimni said on Monday, adding that she was stopped around 1pm on Yiorki Papadopoulou Street.

The woman was taken to the Police Station where she was submitted to a final alcohol test with a lower reading of 155µg%, instead of 22µg%.

She was then submitted to a preliminary drug test with a positive result. She was charged in writing and released to be summoned before Court soon.

Traffic Police are investigating the case.