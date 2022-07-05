40-year-old arrested for three fires in Limassol

Policemen of the Limassol CID have remanded in custody a 40-year-old who seems to have admitted he is responsible for the fires that broke out today Tuesday in the district of Limassol: two in Alassa area and one in the industrial area of Agios Sylas.

According to the Police, during investigation of the causes, they secured testimony against the 40-year-old unemployed man, who, admitted that he was responsible for the fires in all three cases. An arrest warrant has been secured against him and he has been remanded in custody.