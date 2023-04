Authorities have made a third arrest in connection with the violence that broke out at the Anorthosis/Apollon final four basketball game last week at the Eleftheria indoor stadium in Nicosia, with hooligans causing extensive damage both inside the stadium and the surrounding area, including the torching of a bus depot.

The 25 year old man was arrested this morning and remanded in custody for two days by the district court in Nicosia.

The capital’s CID is leading the investigation.