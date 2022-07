The Police are looking for information for Mahmod Al Samour, 38, from Syria, wanted in order to facilitate investigations regarding a case of injury, threat of violence, intervention of court proceedings and assault.

The offences occurred in Nicosia on 6 July 2022.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.