38 areas of Cyprus in danger of flooding

In recent days, weather conditions have been extreme all over Cyprus causing problems to properties, businesses, and the environment but, fortunately, no casualties.

Most floods were seen in Nicosia and Larnaca.

Recognizing the need to enact legislation to manage the danger of flooding, the European Union proceeded with Directive 2007/60/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2007 on assessing and managing flood risks.

The Water Development Department in Cyprus has established a framework in recent years for evaluating and managing flood dangers, aiming to reduce the negative consequences on human health, the environment, and cultural heritable, and financial activities on the island.

The Department has also identified 38 areas of potential flood risk.

All areas refer to river flash floods with the exception of Stratigou Timagia Avenue in the urban area of Larnaca, which constitutes a combination of river flash floods and urban rainwater floods.

Under EU Directive 2007/60/EC, all member-states, including Cyprus should provide for the establishment of flood hazard maps and flood risk maps showing the potential adverse consequences associated with different flood scenarios, including information on possible sources of environmental pollution as a consequence of floods. In this context, member states should assess activities that have the effect of increasing flood risks.

The Water Development Department in Cyprus has established flood risk maps that set out three levels of probability: