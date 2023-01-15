37-year-old driver seriously injured after colliding with a tree

NewsLocal37-year-old driver seriously injured after colliding with a tree

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured in a road accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Paphos.

According to police, the 37-year-old driver of a vehicle on the Nata – Choletria road, under circumstances under investigation, at some point on the road collided with a tree on the roadside and subsequently overturned, injuring both himself and his 41-year-old co-driver.

According to the on-duty doctor, the 37-year-old driver’s condition is described as serious but out of danger.

The co-driver after being taken to Paphos Hospital and after receiving first aid voluntarily asked to be discharged.

Preliminary examinations revealed that under as yet unclear circumstances their vehicle collided with a tree on the side of the road and overturned resulting in serious injury to the driver.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing.

