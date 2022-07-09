37-year-old arrested for drugs

The Police yesterday arrested a 37-year-old man for a case of importing and possession drugs aiming to supply. Following a search by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) at the suspect’s house, quantities of cannabis were found. The search was conducted on the basis of a court warrant following evidence that a quantity of cannabis was imported through mail.

During a check on 10 June by a Customs officer, cannabis was found in a package and YKAN was informed accordingly since the 37-year-old was named on the package as the recipient.