37 people lost their lives on the roads in 2022

Some 37 families are mourning this year since 37 people lost their lives on the roads.

Unfortunately, the installation of cameras and frequent checks by the police have not been enough to ensure that this year’s victims are reduced. According to the police, a total of 35 fatal road collisions occurred this year and 37 of our fellow human beings lost their lives.

Limassol leads the way in fatal collisions again this year, since casualties have increased compared to last year. Noteworthy is the fact that in several road collisions, the victims were pedestrians and the cause was the carelessness of the drivers, and of course, there were also collisions due to speeding and consumption of alcohol.

The first accident of 2022 occurred just one hour after midnight in January. A 20-year-old woman from Oroklini lost her life when a car driven by a 24-year-old entered into the opposite lane and collided with the woman’s car.

In addition to Greek Cypriots from all over Cyprus, this year’s fatalities included two men from India who were on bicycles, a 43-year-old man from Russia driving a large capacity motorcycle (three-wheeled) with a 7-year-old boy on the back (that also died later in hospital), a 46-year-old woman from Sweden who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing and was hit by a buggy, a 57-yer-old from Georgia who was hit by a car when he was crossing the road and was left to die on the scene, a Romanian who was biking when he was hit by a car, a 27-year-old from Syria whose car collided with another vehicle, as well as a visitor from Israel who died during a collision. In November a 76-year-old man from the UK died while crossing the road in Paphos. Finally, in December, a 62-year-old woman from Hungary died when a car driven by a Russian collided with her car.