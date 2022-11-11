3,625 new COVID-19 infections this week, 10 deaths

The Health Ministry on Friday said six COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus, in the past week (November 4 – 10), while new infections totalled 3,625 out of 72,556 tests.

Three more deaths occurred in 2021 and another one occurred the week before, but were reported later to the Ministry.

The positivity rate stood at 5%, the Ministry said.

The deaths concern eight men, one 68 and all others over 80, and two women one 77 and one 85.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,210, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 606,287.

Furthermore, the number of patients currently treated in hospitals for COVID-19 stands at 69, of whom nine are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated due to COVID in an Intensive Care Unit.