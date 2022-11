A 36-year-old woman was caught driving at 103 km/h instead of 65 km/h which is the maximum speed limit on Emba-Tala street, Paphos police said.

According to police, the woman was stopped on Thursday morning. Members of the force found that her vehicle did not have a valid MOT certificate.

She also tested positive for drug use.

Police arrested the woman and took her to the station for booking, where she was charged in writing and released.