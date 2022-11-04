3,544 new COVID-19 infections this week, six deaths

The Health Ministry on Friday said two COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus this past week (October 28-November 3) and four from 2021, while new infections totaled 3,544 out of 63,104 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 5.62%, the Ministry said.

The two deaths of 2022 concern a man and a woman both over 85 and the four deaths of 2021 concern two women, aged 72 and 77, and two men, both over 80.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,200, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 602,662.

Furthermore, the number of patients currently treated in hospitals for COVID-19 stands at 70, of whom nine are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, two patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated due to COVID in an Intensive Care Unit.