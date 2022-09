A fatal accident occurred this morning in the area of Pallouriotissa in Nicosia, during which 35-year-old Christos Christodoulou died.

Christodoulou was driving his 125cc motorcycle at Agiou Andreou Street going toward Nicosia when under conditions that are being investigated, he collided with another car driving toward Omorfita.

Members of the Nicosia Traffic Police are examining the scene.