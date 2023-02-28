NewsLocal35-year-old, 12-year-old seriously injured in buggy bike accident

35-year-old, 12-year-old seriously injured in buggy bike accident

Two people were seriously injured in a buggy bike accident on Monday in Ayia Varvara, Nicosia.

According to philenews, the accident happened around 3:30 pm, when a buggy bike driven by a 35-year-old man, with a 12-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat veered off course. Subsequently, both people were thrown off the vehicle and hit the asphalt.

The injured are currently hospitalised at Nicosia General Hospital.

The 35-year-old’s condition is described as critical, while that of the 12-year-old girl is serious.

Pera Chorio Nisou police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
