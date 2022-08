The Police are requesting information about SAMANTHA JOANNE VAKIS, 34, who has been missing from her place of residence in Paralimni since 15/8/2022.

Samantha is 1.58, of medium body type, with long black hair. She was last seen in a white T-shirt and black shorts with a red backpack.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Famagusta CID at 23-803040 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.