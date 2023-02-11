34 Turkish Cypriots lost their lives, 14 still missing in the quake

NewsLocal34 Turkish Cypriots lost their lives, 14 still missing in the quake

Fourteen Turkish Cypriots remain missing in the ruins of buildings that collapsed in the Turkish quake, more than five days after disaster struck in the early hours on Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, the couple Oulas and Bahar Husam were found in the rubble of the ‘Teacher’s Home’ in Hatay.

34 Turkish Cypriots were killed in the disaster, most of them members of a teenage volleyball team, in Turkey to take part in a tournament.

Six more bodies of Turkish Cypriots were found in the rubble of hotel ‘Isias’ in Adiyaman, where the group from Famagusta Turkish Maarif College were staying.

The group consisted of 24 students, four teachers, and eleven parents who travelled to Adiyaman for the tournament.

As of Friday afternoon, the confirmed death toll from the delegation has risen to 22, while 13 are still missing.

Four people – a teacher and three parents – escaped alive.

Famagusta College
Famagusta Turkish Maarif College

Ten Turkish Cypriots died in other quake struck areas.

By Constantinos Tsintas
