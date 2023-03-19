33-year-old woman arrested at Larnaca Airport for drug possession

On Saturday, the police found and seized a quantity of 16 kilos and 800 grams of drugs.

The quantity was found after a check by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (YKAN), in cooperation with Customs officers, in the luggage of a 33-year-old woman, who arrived at Larnaca Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Following a check of the 33 year old woman’s baggage, 13 nylon packets containing cannabis, weighing 16 kilograms and 800 grams, were found.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested for the offences of illegal importation of drugs, illegal possession of drugs and possession of drugs with intent to supply to other persons.

The YKAN (Larnaca Branch) is continuing its investigations.