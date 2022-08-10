NewsLocal33-year-old in prison for two years due to arson

33-year-old in prison for two years due to arson

The Limassol Assizes Court found a 33-year-old man guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison.

According to the Court, in June 2022, the man used his lighter to set fire to three different points of the municipality of Dierona, near a state forest and as a result an area of 570 square meters with pines and bushes was burned. Furthermore, when found, the man threw knives against a policeman and a civilian.

The court counted in the man’s favor the fact that he admitted immediately, his lack of a criminal record, his personal and family circumstances, his cooperation with the Police and his effort to stop his dependence on drugs.

By gavriella
