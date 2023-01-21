3+2 arrested for possession of Molotov bombs

The Police on Friday arrested three persons on the basis of court warrants to facilitate investigations into an ongoing case of finding explosives and an assault weapon inside a vehicle in Famagusta province.

They are three 18-year-olds, residents of Famagusta province, whose arrest brings the total number of arrests in this case to five, after two other persons aged 18 and 19 were arrested the previous days.

Police investigation of the case began on the evening of January 1, 2023.

Around 10 pm, members of the Police, spotted a car with no registration plates driving on a road in the Famagusta district, in which four unknown persons were riding with their faces covered by a hood.

The police officers signaled the driver to stop but he tried to escape. Police members followed the suspect car, which stopped in a rural area and its occupants managed to run away.

A search, which followed, revealed three fireworks, three Molotov-type bombs, a folding bat, six factory-made firecrackers, and four smoke grenades inside the vehicle.

Further investigations by the Famagusta CID secured evidence against five persons. Court warrants were issued against them, pursuant to which two were arrested on 17 and 19 January respectively, and the other three on 20 January.

Famagusta CID is investigating the case.