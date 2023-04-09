31-year-old woman intubated in hospital after a car accident

An accident occurred at midnight in Larnaca, resulting in the serious injury of a 31-year-old woman, who is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the Police, the accident occurred, at around 00:10, on Ekvatanon Street in Larnaca, when under circumstances under investigation, an unknown driver lost control of his car, causing it to initially hit and cut a pole, crash into an adjacent shed, and come to a halt in a field. Both the driver and other persons in the vehicle fled the scene.

Shortly afterward two persons, in an unknown vehicle, went to the Larnaca General Hospital,

Following Police investigations, it was revealed that the two injured persons, a 32-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman, were allegedly riding in the back seats of the car involved in the collision.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, the 31-year-old woman was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

As for the 32-year-old man, he refused to undergo a medical examination at the Larnaca Hospital.

The causes of the collision are being investigated by the Larnaca Traffic Police, with investigators looking for the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, who allegedly left the scene on foot.