31-year-old lost in Troodos found by Police

Last night’s adventure of a 31-year-old in Troodos fortunately had a happy ending.

The man was in the area of Olympos for an environmental study and due to darkness he lost his orientation and did not know where he was.

In panic he contacted the Police and immediately members of the Platres-Troodos Police station went to the area to find him. Around 21.40 they found the 31-year-old in a remote area, approximately 3 kilometers from where he had left his car.

He was in shock but otherwise well in health and told the policemen he did not wish to go to hospital.

By gavriella
