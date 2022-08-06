31-year-old arrested for injuring and abandoning bicyclist

The Police proceeded with the arrest of a 31-year-old man who seems to be related to the injuring of a 60-year-old, found by policemen last Thursday lying on the road seriously injured, next to his bicycle.

Specifically, the Police on Thursday received information that a man was lying on the street of Agios Ioannis Malountas. Members of the Police went to the scene where they found the man, seriously injured on the head. The man was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital, where he still remains in Intensive Care.

Following investigations, the Police received testimonies according to which the 31-year-old might be related to an accident involving the injured man and his bicycle.

Members of the Klirou Police Station continue the investigations.